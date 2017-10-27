Airsoft pistol found at James Island Charter High

An airsoft pistol was found at James Island Charter High School Friday morning, authorities say.

Principal Tim Thorn said around 9:30 a.m. a student told administrators he saw a gun at the school.

Thorn said authorities found the pistol in a locker and the student who brought it to school.

He said the gun was empty.

Thorn declined to say how old the student is, the grade he is in and whether he was disciplined.

This is a developing story.

