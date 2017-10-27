Police: Student charged after pellet gun found at James Island Charter High

A tip to school administrators Friday morning led to the discovery of a pellet gun at James Island Charter High School Friday morning, Charleston Police have confirmed.

A student now faces a charge of unlawful possession of a weapon on school property, according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis. The age and identity of the student has not been released by police.

Principal Tim Thorn said around 9:30 a.m. a student told administrators he saw a gun at the school.

School administrators and the school resource officer went to the student who reportedly had the gun in his possession, Francis said. Police said the student did not have the weapon on his person but told the gun was hidden underneath bleachers.

The student was released to a parent, Francis said.

