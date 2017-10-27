CofC student sexually assaulted at residence hall, Police release description of attacker

Authorities have released a description of a man they say sexually assaulted a female College of Charleston student early Friday morning.

According to the department's website, the student was in her room at a residence hall on St. Philip Street, north of Calhoun Street at approximately 2 a.m. when she heard a knock on her door.

She opened the door and the man forced his way in and sexually assaulted her, the post states.

The man was described as a white male, 18 to 20 years of age, between 5'8" and 5'10" with a medium build and medium length brown hair.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division confirmed Friday it is investigating the reported sexual assault.

An email sent to the campus states the college has increased its on-campus security presence in and around residence halls.

Charleston Police and CofC Public Safety officers are "aggressively working to identify and apprehend a suspect," the email states.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the CofC Campus Police at 843-953-5611, Charleston Police at 843-742-7200 or SLED at 803-896-7133.

