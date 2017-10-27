New plan in place for Don Holt paint project

The plan to paint the Don Holt Bridge is being revised after the giant tarp fell during rush hour traffic last July.

The State Transportation Department today said the contractor Eagle Industrial Painting won’t be spraying paint on the upper trusses.

Instead, they will be using rollers. And tarps will be removed at the end of each shift.

Overhead painting should resume in the next few weeks and the job completed by year’s end.

Twelve vehicle owners filed insurance claims after tarp failure on July 19.

Transportation officials say ten have been paid, and two claims are pending.

