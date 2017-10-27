North Charleston and Garrett Academy to play in Unity Game

On Saturday, North Charleston High School and Garrett Academy of Technology will play in a Unity Game.

This comes after last year's match-up was canceled after deadly violence in the community and threats to safety.

The schools are aiming to lead the way in bringing people together from the schools and within the neighborhoods in the community.

District officials say the teams have not caused any problems. However, on Saturday they are looking be part of a solution.

The Unity Game beings at 11 a.m. on the Garrett campus at Hibbie Ayoub Stadium.

The event will start at 10 a.m. with games, jump castles, and face painting in the parking lot for anyone who would like to join.

The North Charleston Athletics Department will host a tailgate party with free food for every North Charleston and Garrett student who attends with their school ID.

In addition, there will be free admission to every elementary and middle school student who attends CCSD with a paying adult chaperone. Children six years and younger already receive free admission at Garrett's home games.

The Unity Game could become a tradition for the schools.

