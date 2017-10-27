North Charleston and Garrett Academy to play in Unity Game

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is expected to make an announcement on the future of Charleston Harbor Monday afternoon.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is expected to make an announcement on the future of Charleston Harbor Monday afternoon.More >>
Halloween has arrived in the Lowcountry and multiple locations will have trick-or-treating available on Tuesday.More >>
Halloween has arrived in the Lowcountry and multiple locations will have trick-or-treating available on Tuesday.More >>
College of Charleston President Glenn McConnell has released a statement after a social media post involving campus community and a "racially insensitive" Halloween costume.More >>
College of Charleston President Glenn McConnell has released a statement after a social media post involving campus community and a "racially insensitive" Halloween costume.More >>
Officials with the United Steelworkers in Georgetown said that they believe they are weeks away from seeing the steel mill open again.More >>
Officials with the United Steelworkers in Georgetown said that they believe they are weeks away from seeing the steel mill open again.More >>
Police arrested a man Friday night who is accused of running over two people who were relaxing on the beach at Sullivan's Island.More >>
Police arrested a man Friday night who is accused of running over two people who were relaxing on the beach at Sullivan's Island.More >>