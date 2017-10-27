Two convicted in 2015 murder of Ridgeland man

Two Hampton County men have been convicted of breaking into the home of a 32-year-old Ridgeland man and shooting him to death while four children were in his house.

Casey Kason Jones Jr., 31, and Jarod Bostick, 28, were found guilty Thursday of the 2015 murder of Jeremiah Wilson.

The two were also convicted of first-degree burglary and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime after a three-day trial in Jasper County General Sessions Court.

On Friday, Jones and Bostick received 50-year sentences - 30 years for murder, 15 for burglary and five for a weapon charge.

“Not only did they kill a man in his home, (Wilson’s) 11-year-old son was standing there when he answered the door, so these defendants laid eyes on him and knew he was there before they killed his father,” Assistant Solicitor Mary Concannon Jones of the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said. “They knew what they were doing and had zero regard for the children who were there."

Jasper County Sheriff’s Office deputies were sent to a home on Clover Circle in Ridgeland on June 3, 2015, after receiving a report of a gunshot victim there. They arrived to find Wilson lying dead just inside his open front door.

Deputies also found video surveillance cameras throughout the home and a television in the living room displaying feeds from the cameras. Recordings showed two men greeted by Wilson on the porch of his home.

A few moments later, they forced their way inside at gunpoint, followed by a third man, who ran from the car into the house.

Cameras also captured the three men exiting the home quickly several minutes later and driving away. All three suspects appeared to possess handguns. The video did not show the shooting.

Four juveniles were present when Wilson was shot. Two hid in a closet, and the other two were ordered to the ground by the assailants. Each reported hearing about four gunshots, then seeing the victim lying on the floor.

Wilson suffered six gunshot wounds – one on his head, one on his hand and four in his torso.

