Northwood Academy students celebrate Holocaust Survivor's 90th birthday

Students at Northwood Academy in Summerville threw a 90th birthday party Friday for a Holocaust Survivor who lives in Charleston.

Joe Engel turned 90-years-old on October 9, but celebrated with his "other" family at Northwood Friday afternoon.

Engel was one of millions tortured and beaten at the Auschwitz concentration camp in Birkenau, Germany.

He became friends with history teacher Denise Deveaux, and that’s how Northwood students came to know his name.

Engel, a native of Poland, who now lives in Charleston, has shared his amazing story of survival at school all across South Carolina.

Students wrote birthday cards, and sang “Happy Birthday” to the 90-year-old during the brief ceremony before school dismissed.

The students also surprised Engel with the dedication of “The Daffodil Project” garden, which will be named in his honor.

The Daffodil Project aspires to build a worldwide living memorial in remembrance of the children who died in the Holocaust and in honor of those who survived.

To date, there have been 393,000 daffodils planted in over 100 locations around the world.

Staff and students will plant the bulbs in two weeks, and the flowers are expected to bloom sometime in February.

