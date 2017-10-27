Follypalooza Cancer Benefit raises over $29,000 for local cancer patients

On Saturday, nearly 7,000 people headed to Folly Beach for the 10th Annual Follypalooza Cancer Benefit to help raise money for local cancer patients.

The festival featured over 80 arts, crafts and food vendors, live music from six local bands, a kid’s zone, beer garden, date auction and more.

“From the beautiful weather to the crowd, it was the perfect Saturday on Folly Beach,” Kelly Russ, Director of Follypalooza, said. “It’s so rewarding to see our community come together to help Folly locals in need and we couldn’t be more grateful for everyone’s support.”

This year’s event raised $29,148 to support Folly Beach locals, who due to medical problems, are in dire need of financial support. Over the past ten years, Follypalooza has raised over $96,000 and has directly helped over 35 Folly locals through their fight with cancer or other medical problems. In addition, the financial support has helped at least 5 of the beneficiaries on their journey to become cancer free.

To learn more about Follypalooza Cancer Benefit, please visit https://www.facebook.com/follypalooza/.

