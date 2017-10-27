FIRST ALERT: Remnants of Philippe dissipate well off Carolina coastline

The National Weather Service said what was left of Tropical Storm Philippe are continuing to weaken.

At 5 p.m. Sunday, remnants of Philippe were located near latitude 31.0 North, longitude 75.0 West and had merged with a frontal system and are moving toward the north-northeast near 46 mph.

Though maximum sustained winds were near 60 mph and tropical-storm-force winds extended outward for up to 230 miles, the storm was far enough out to sea to pose no risk to land. No coastal watches or warnings were in effect.

The cold front merging with what's left of Philippe are expected to arrive in northern New England in the form of a Nor'Easter, Live 5 Meteorologist Stephanie Sine said.

"Nor'Easters tend to be colder storms in the fall and winter with the potential of snow and winds," Sine said. "Up in New England, they're feeling the effects of the same cold front we are here, and with that cooldown, it could be a very nasty winter storm for New England."

