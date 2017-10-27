FIRST ALERT: Remnants of Philippe dissipate well off Carolina coastline

Charleston County is inviting the public to give input as it begins its re-accreditation process for its 911 dispatch center through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA).More >>
Charleston County is inviting the public to give input as it begins its re-accreditation process for its 911 dispatch center through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA).More >>
Drivers faced an unusual obstacle early Monday morning near Summerville and the I-26.More >>
Drivers faced an unusual obstacle early Monday morning near Summerville and the I-26.More >>
The deepening of the Charleston Harbor is inching closer toward becoming a reality.More >>
The deepening of the Charleston Harbor is inching closer toward becoming a reality.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety mourned the death of Trooper Daniel Keith Rebman, Jr. who was laid to rest in Greenville Sunday.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety mourned the death of Trooper Daniel Keith Rebman, Jr. who was laid to rest in Greenville Sunday.More >>