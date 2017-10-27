Potential Tropical Cyclone 18 develops in Caribbean, expected to become Philippe

The Potential Tropical Cyclone 18 has developed in the Caribbean and is expected to soon become Philippe, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The system doesn't have a defined center of circulation but it could bring tropical storm conditions to Cuba and the Bahamas, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The Atlantic hurricane season is slowing down, but it's not over yet. The last day of the season is still more than a month away, on Nov 30.

5 p.m. Update

At 5 p.m., the storm was centered near latitude 17.5 North, longitude 84.5 West. The storm is moving toward the north-northwest near 6 mph. A faster northward motion is expected to begin Friday, followed by a faster motion toward the northeast on Saturday and Sunday.

Data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft said that maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 24 to 36 hours.

Potential Tropical Cyclone 18 will move across western Cuba late Saturday and move through the northwestern Bahamas Saturday night and early Sunday.

Watches and Warnings

The government of Cuba has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the Cuban provinces of Isla de la Juventud, La Habana, Ciudad de la Habana, Matanzas, Cienfuegos, and Villa Clara.

The government of the Bahamas has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the northwestern Bahamas, including the Abacos, Andros Island, Berry Islands, Bimini, Eleuthera, Grand Bahama Island, and New Providence.

The government of the Bahamas has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for the central Bahamas, including Cat Island, the Exumas, Long Island, Rum Cay, and San Salvador.

