2017 James Island Connector Run Information

Runners will hit the street Saturday morning for the 19th annual James Island Connector Run.

The run starts at 8:30 a.m. on Bennett Street near Cannon Park in downtown Charleston. Runners and bikers will leave the downtown area and cross the James Island Connector. The 10K race includes a full loop back to Cannon Park. Runners in the 5K race will end on James Island and be transported back for the after party.

Registration is $40 and is open Saturday beginning at 6 a.m. at Cannon Park. For more information on the race and to register online, click here.

The race benefits the Gavalas Kolanko Foundation, helping to make college a reality for students with disabilities. For more on the GKF and how the race helps people in the community, click here.

Estimated Road Closures

7:00 a.m. Bennett St. between Rutledge and Ashley Ave.

7:30 a.m. Ashley Ave. between Bull and Calhoun

7:45 a.m. SC 30/James Island Connector both east and west bound lanes

8:10 a.m. Calhoun St., Lockwood to Jonathan Lucas (the intersection of Jonathan Lucas and Calhoun remains

open on north lane to allow hospital access from Rutledge Ave and beyond)

8:15 a.m. All other adjoining access points

8:30 a.m. Bike portion of Biathlon begins

8:40 a.m. 5k and 10K races begin

10:30 a.m. Anticipated re-opening of the James Island Connector and roadways

