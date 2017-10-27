The Citadel unveils new memorial honoring lives of graduates who died in action

An accident is tying up I-526 eastbound traffic in North Charleston Friday night.More >>
An accident is tying up I-526 eastbound traffic in North Charleston Friday night.More >>
The Citadel’s graduating class of 1967 will always have a special history.More >>
The Citadel’s graduating class of 1967 will always have a special history.More >>
Runners will hit the street Saturday morning for the 19th annual James Island Connector Run.More >>
Runners will hit the street Saturday morning for the 19th annual James Island Connector Run.More >>
Students at Northwood Academy in Summerville threw a 90th birthday party Friday for a Holocaust Survivor who lives in Charleston.More >>
Students at Northwood Academy in Summerville threw a 90th birthday party Friday for a Holocaust Survivor who lives in Charleston.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division confirmed it is investigating a reported sexual assault at the College of Charleston campus.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division confirmed it is investigating a reported sexual assault at the College of Charleston campus.More >>