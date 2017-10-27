High school football players take field for last time at Wando Stadium

Wando High School football players took the field for the last time at the current Wando Stadium.

Starting next season Wando will play at the new East of the Cooper Regional Stadium.

“This is where it all started,” one Wando dad said while watching the last game play at the current stadium. “It’s been a great experience for us, the program, the coaches, the other families, it’s been a lot of fun. “

As players took the field one last time under the Friday night lights, players from the past came back to watch.

“Bittersweet, very bittersweet. I wouldn’t miss it for the world,” several Wando class of 2013 football players said. “Over four years playing on this field and it’s sad.”

For some, they came to the game Friday night and left behind family traditions.

Stacy Hart’s daughter cheered her last game, senior night, on the same spot Hart had years before.

Hart said watching the last game would be sad, but the new stadium brings an exciting time.

“It’s exciting but it’s sad especially thinking about the last time at the stadium,” Hart said. “I actually cheered on this field when I cheered for Wando as well so it’s exiting for the town and for Wando but it’s sad.”



The stadium is expected to be completed by the 2018 school year and will go on the Wando High School campus, a project spanning $13 million.

Both Wando and the new Lucy Beckham High School will play at the stadium.

