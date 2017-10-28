Hundreds race across the James Island Connector

The 19th Annual James Island Connector Run is officially in the books. Hundreds put on their running shoes and made the trek across the connector early Saturday morning.



The run started at 8:30 a.m. on Bennett Street near Cannon Park in downtown Charleston. Runners and bikers left the downtown area and crossed the James Island Connector. The 10K race included a full loop back to Cannon Park. Runners in the 5K race ended on James Island and was transported back for the after party.



The post race celebration is held at Cannon Park. Post-race activities include beer, food and a live band!



Proceeds from the Charleston James Island Connector Run benefit the Gavalas Kolanko Foundation (GKF), a local charity that awards annual scholarships to students with physical disabilities. By awarding scholarship assistance to students each year, the GKF helps make “Education Within Reach” for South Carolina undergraduates pursuing a college education despite physical limitations.

Since 1999, the Foundation has raised more than $800,000 and awarded 134 scholarships to Lowcountry students attending College of Charleston, Charleston Southern University, The Citadel, Trident Technical College, the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), and the Art Institute of Charleston.



All participants who finished the race received a medal. Ricky Flynn, 30, from Greenville placed first in the overall race results. For a full list of race results, go here: http://www.jicrun.com/race-results/

Several detours were in place because of the race, but all roads reopened as of 10:30 a.m.

