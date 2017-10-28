SC firefighter released from hospital after medical event warrants a 28-day stay

A South Carolina firefighter has been released from the hospital after a medical event warranted a 28-day stay.

On October 1, at approximately 10:18 a.m. Assistant Chief Greg Bailey, 63, went into cardiac arrest while participating in the 4th Annual 9/11 Silent Walk. The medical event happened just after Bailey completed two and a half of the five and a half mile walk.

Bailey was given immediate aid on the bridge from members of the North Charleston Fire Department, Charleston Fire Department, Charleston County Volunteer Rescue Squad, Mount Pleasant Fire Department, and Charleston County EMS.

Bailey remained at MUSC for 28 days while he underwent several surgeries, including open heart surgery.

"From day one all we asked for were prayers and today Chief Bailey walked out of MUSC under his own power," Tian Griffieth, the 9/11 Silent Walk Executive Director said.

The 9/11 Silent Walk is an event where firefighters and supporters of the service are known to walk a 5.5 mile stretch across the bridge in full gear. The walk honors the lives of the 2,977 victims of the September 11th attacks.

“I love you all. I thought I knew what brotherhood was. I truly have no words... just thank you,” Bailey said.

