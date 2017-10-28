CSU comeback falls short against Monmouth

Monmouth held off a late Charleston Southern second half comeback as the Buccaneers fell for the first time at Buccaneer Field in 2017, 23-20.

The Buccaneer (4-4, 1-1) scored 20 unanswered points behind a pair of Shane Bucenell-to-Kenny Dinkins touchdown passes and Noah Shuler scored from two yards out to narrow the game to within three points with 4:21 remaining. However, Devell Jones helped the Hawks (7-1, 2-0) keep the CSU offense off the field over the final drive with 35 rushing yards on six carries to run out the clock and seal the Monmouth win.

CSU limited Monmouth to 64 yards in the second half to give the Bucs the opportunity for the comeback. The Bucs limited Big South rushing leader Pete Guerriero to 29 yards on 15 carries and limited fellow MU standout Eric Zokouri to 29 yards on six carries on their way to holding Monmouth to 87 rushing yards in the game.

Bucenell entered the game midway through the third quarter and provided a spark for the CSU offense in finishing 7-of-17 for 112 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Kameron Brown eclipsed the 100-yard receiving mark with five catches for 123 yards, while Kenny Dinkins had 53 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

MU quarterback Kenji Bahar did the majority of his damage through the air to spark Monmouth to the 16-0 halftime lead. Bahar was 20-of-34 for 221 yards and a touchdown, 196 yards coming in the first half to pace the Hawks to the early lead. Reggie White Jr. led the receiving efforts with seven catches for 86 yards.



-per CSU Athletics