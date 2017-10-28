Coastal falls to 1-7 after 27-7 loss to Texas State

Damian Williams completed 27-of-38 passes for 269 yards with two touchdowns to help Texas State spoil Coastal Carolina’s Homecoming as the Bobcats claimed a 27-7 victory Saturday night at Brooks Stadium.

The Bobcats grabbed an early 7-0 lead, scoring on their first possession. Texas State pulled out a trick play, using a double reverse as quarterback Damian Williams took the ball after two pitches and found tight end Gabe Schrade streaking down the left sideline for a 54-yard touchdown.

The Chanticleers looked like they would be going down 10 as Texas State lined up for a 44-yard field goal on its second possession. However, there was a bad exchange on the snap and Coastal’s Anthony Chesley scooped the ball on the 50 yards line and ran untouched to the end zone to tie the game at 7-7.

With 4:20 left in the second quarter, Texas State put together a 14-play, 85-yard scoring drive. The Bobcats got a 33-yard pass from Williams to Tyler Watts, took advantage of two 15-yard penalties on the Chants and converted a third-and-nine with a completion to the CCU two yard line. Three plays later, Williams hit Eric Luna on a quick slant for a seven-yard TD to give Texas State a 14-7 lead.

The Bobcats got the ball back with 2:09 left before the break, drove 68 yards in 11 plays and Foster Hilborn hit a 37-yard field goal as time expired to give the visitors a 17-7 lead at halftime.

Hilborn would add a 37-yard field goal with 2:54 left in the third quarter to put his Bobcats up 20-7. Texas State pushed its lead to 20 as the fourth quarter began when Anthony Smith found pay dirt from one yard out.

Coastal Carolina will hit the road next Saturday (Nov. 4) to face Arkansas, marking the third time the Chants have played a member of the SEC – joining Georgia and South Carolina. Kickoff in Fayetteville is set for 3 pm (CT)/2 pm (ET) and the game will be broadcast on the SEC Network Alternate channel.



-per Coastal Carolina Athletics