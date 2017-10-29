S.C. State stumbles versus Howard

Caylin Newton fired a 94-yard touchdown pass to Jequez Ezzard and Howard made a 21-0 first-quarter lead hold for a 28-20 win at South Carolina State Saturday.



Howard (5-3, 4-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) won its third straight and fourth in its last five outings. The victory snapped a 15-year drought against South Carolina State. SC State had won the last 12 meetings.



The Bulldogs fumbled on their opening drive and Howard wasted little time capitalizing, with Jason Collins hitting Ezzard for a 31-yard score on a double reverse.



SC State cut the Howard lead to 21-13 on Tyler Scandrett's 36-yard field goal in the third quarter, but Howard answered with an 11-play, 52-yard drive capped by Da'Vaun Johnson's eight yard run to give the Bison a 28-13 advantage.



The Bulldugs (2-6, 1-5) scored when Alex Brown returned a blocked Howard punt 55 yards for a score with 5:01 left.