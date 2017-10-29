Johns Island man killed after running off road, hitting trees

A Johns Island man was killed in an accident early Saturday morning in Charleston County.

Charles Troiani, 24, from Johns Island, died at the scene of a single-vehicle accident on Bohicket Road, according to Charleston County Deputy Coroner Anita Hasert.

The crash happened shortly after 6 a.m., according to investigators.

They say Troiani was driving a tan 1994 Ford Explorer headed east when he apparently failed to safely negotiate a curve near Edenvale Road. The vehicle drove off the road and struck two trees.

Troiani was pronounced dead at the scene from the injuries he suffered in the crash, Hasert said.

The accident is being investigated by the Charleston County Sheriff's Office Traffic Division.

