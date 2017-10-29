One man dead after running off road, hitting trees

One man is dead after an accident on Bohicket Road in Charleston County on Saturday morning.



According to a preliminary investigation, shortly after 6 a.m., the driver of a tan 1994 Ford Explorer was traveling east and appeared to have failed to negotiate a curve for an unknown reason. This was right near Edenvale Road.



As a result, the Ford Explorer drove off the road striking two trees. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.



The Charleston County Deputy Coroner identified the driver as 24-year-old Charles Troiani from Johns Island. Troiani died at the scene as a result of the injuries he sustained from the accident.



The accident is being investigated by the Charleston County Sheriff's Office Traffic Division.



