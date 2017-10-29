Goose Creek Fire mourns death of firefighter

A Goose Creek firefighter with a quarter-century of service in the state will be laid to rest Monday.

Robert "Robby" Brannon, 44, was a firefighter with the Goose Creek Fire Department, Fire Chief Steve Chapman said. Brannon was also an EMT and served as an adjunct instructor at the state fire academy.

"He was a great guy and a first-class fireman," Chapman said. He said Brannon dedicated his life to the fire service for more than 25 years.

Brannon was with the Goose Creek Fire Department for four-and-a-half years, Chapman said. Prior to that, he served in Greenville, Simpsonville and with the Old Fort Fire Department in Dorchester County.

In his capacity as adjunct instructor at the South Carolina Fire Academy, Brannon trained new recruits, Chapman said.

In June, Brannon was diagnosed with cancer that had spread to his lungs, liver, hips and right femur, his wife, Kayla, told WHNS.

According to his obituary, Brannon is survived by his wife, Kayla, and his son, Wyatt; his sister, a nephew, his mother and his father and step-mother.

A funeral service will be held Monday at noon at Northwood Church in Summerville with Carolina Memorial Funeral Home and Cremations in charge.

