SCHP Trooper Daniel Rebman laid to rest in Greenville

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety mourned the death of Trooper Daniel Keith Rebman, Jr. who was laid to rest in Greenville Sunday.

The funeral services were held at Bob Jones University, and graveside services were held at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Trooper Rebman, who died in an Oct. 24 motor vehicle collision while on duty, was the 51st state trooper to lose his life serving the State of South Carolina.

“Tuesday was a reminder that while – yes, we are strong -- we are not invincible," SCDPS Director Leroy Smith said." We too are subject to the same forces of nature, accidents and violence – just like those we protect. I believe that is why “Blessed Are the Peacemakers” is such a comforting verse at a time like this. It is these special people – the peacemakers – who are so blessed because they risk their lives for you, and me and for strangers. Trooper Rebman was doing just that on Oct. 24, 2017. He believed in his mission and he accomplished his mission. And for that, the State of South Carolina says a humble and grateful 'job well done, Trooper Rebman.’”

Rebman had been a trooper with the South Carolina Highway Patrol since Sept. 2016. He began his work with SCDPS in 2012 as a dispatcher in the SCHP Telecommunications Unit, and he went on to become a trooper.

Members from more than 15 state patrols from as far away as California came to pay their respects along with hundreds of state and local officers.

“Trooper Rebman died as he lived – a quiet hero -- to his family, to his fellow troopers, to his church, and to his community,” SCHP Col. Chris Williamson said. “Trooper Rebman’s death was a cruel reminder that this job doesn’t come with promises or reassurances. But I want to remind our men and women in uniform that even through this sense of tremendous heartache and loss, we must continue to lean on each other and assume the watch from this point forward.”

Rebman is survived by his wife, Michelle, three daughters and his parents, Daniel and Theresa Rebman, of Georgia, a sister and many extended family.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.