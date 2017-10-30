Railroad arms cause morning traffic headache near Summerville and I-26

Drivers faced an unusual obstacle early Monday morning near Summerville and the I-26.

The railroad arms on Ladson Road at Stoney Road were stuck in the down position for some time, which caused a backup.

Live 5 News reporter Aaron Maybin witnessed cars weaving through the arms to get around them. The railroad company was made aware of the incident and police were on-scene to handle it.

Traffic reporter Danielle Prinz suggested drivers take Ingleside Boulevard to Weber Boulevard and then get on Palmetto Commerce Parkway and then back on to Ladson Road.

Traffic was flowing again after the arms were raised around 6:30 p.m.

