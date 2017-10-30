Charleston Co. 911 dispatch begins re-accreditation process

Charleston County is inviting the public to give input as it begins its re-accreditation process for its 911 dispatch center through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA).

One portion of the review begins Monday when CALEA arrives to evaluate the dispatch center's policies and procedures. The process is voluntary for the center, but is highly sought after because the center must comply with 213 standards in order to receive accredited status.

Charleston county also received the honor in 2014.

Community members are invited to call and provide comments on the 9-1-1 dispatch between 1p.m. and 3 p.m. on Tuesday at the number 843-529-3703. Calls will be limited to 10 minutes.

Written comments should be addressed to 13575 Heathcote Blvd, Suite 320, Gainesville, Virginia 20155.

