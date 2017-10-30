Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 8)

AFC

A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 3 catches for 27 yards and a touchdown in a 24-23 win over Indianapolis. The Summerville alum has 38 catches for 573 yards and 4 touchdowns

Carlos Dunlap, DE, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 3 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 pass deflection and 1 interception that was returned for a touchdown in a 24-23 win over Indianapolis. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 20 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 pass deflections, 1 interception, 1 touchdown and 5 TFL's

Ron Parker, LB, Kansas City Chiefs - Had 7 tackles, 1 pass deflection and 1 interception in a 29-19 win over Denver. The Beaufort alum has 41 tackles, 1 pass deflection and 1 interception

Bruce Ellington, WR, Houston Texans - Had 1 catch for 13 yards in a 41-38 loss to Seattle. The Berkeley alum has 12 catches for 168 yards and a touchdown and 2 carries for 12 yards.

Brandon Shell, OL, New York Jets - Was inactive in a 25-20 loss to Atlanta

Edmond Robinson, LB, New York Jets - Did not have a tackle in a 25-20 loss to Atlanta. The St. John's alum has 1 tackle

DeAngelo Henderson, RB, Denver Broncos - Was inactive in a 29-19 loss to Kansas City. The Summerville alum has 1 carry for 1 yard and 1 tackle.

NFC

Robert Quinn, DE, Los Angeles Rams - Bye week. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 13 tackles, 5 TFL and 2.5 sacks

Andre Ellington, RB, Arizona Cardinals - Bye week. The Berkeley alum has 13 carries for 49 yards and 28 catches for 257 yards