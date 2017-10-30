N. Charleston police seize drugs, stolen handgun in 2 separate incidents

The drugs and guns seized from the incident on Rivers Avenue at Remount Road. (Source: North Charleston Police Department)

The North Charleston Police department took drugs and a stolen handgun off the street on Friday.

Officers took 6.2 grams of methamphetamine as well as a .45 ACP handgun with a round in a chamber and 11 rounds in the magazine according to North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor.

The first incident involved the Special Assignment Team, which pursued a gold Saturn on Remount Road that was displaying a tag which belonged to a Toyota pickup truck. Officers stopped the vehicle and asked suspect Corbin B. Swisher Sr. of Goose Creek to step out after he made furtive movements, Pryor said. Officers then found methamphetamine and charged Swisher Sr. with unlawful carrying of a pistol as well as possession of methamphetamine with intention to distribute according to Pryor.

Officers also responded to a man with a gun in the 6800 block of Dorchester Road. When they arrived, police found the gun was stolen through the Mount Pleasant Police Department. They charged suspect Joshua Patrick Simmons of Mount Pleasant with possession of cocaine, unlawful carrying of a handgun, possession of a stolen handgun and cocaine possession.

