Arrest made in 8-month-old N. Charleston murder case

North Charleston Police have made a murder arrest eight months after a teenager was gunned down.

Tyree Shaquille Johnson, 21, was denied bond Monday morning in the Feb. 24 shooting death of 18-year-old Quinterrius Polite.

Police say the shooting happened shortly after midnight at the North Charleston Inn on West Montague Avenue.

"It really didn't bother me until it hit home," said Polite's grandmother Yvonne Brown, who attended Johnson's bond hearing. "For an 18 year old to lose his life, it's over senseless killing. We don't even know why and that's the hard part."

According to the arrest warrant, surveillance video showed Johnson in the vicinity of Polite’s room. Investigators say the video showed Polite walking towards Johnson.

Police say according to the footage Johnson confronted Polite and shot him several times, killing him. The warrant states on March 1, Dorchester County deputies arrested Johnson, who was in possession of a handgun.

Investigators say the State Law Enforcement Division analyzed the gun, which was a positive match to the gun used in the shooting.

"When we get the autopsy report, he was shot six times, once in the chin, so you had to face him to shoot him," Brown said.

The suspect's girlfriend believes he's innocent.

"I don't really know anything. I just know that Tyree is a good guy. He wouldn't do anything like that. I don't know what happened," Erica Jones said.

Polite's father told Johnson he forgives him but he also wants answers.

"You took a life that was given to me, so I just want you to think on that. I just want to know why it happened man," he said.

The warrant also states Facebook Messenger messages showed Johnson was in communication with Polite, asking him which room he was staying in prior to the shooting.

Police have not established a motive for the shooting.

