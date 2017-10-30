Man facing multiple charges after 2 run over on Sullivan's Island beach

Police arrested a Florida man Friday night who is accused of running over two people who were relaxing on the beach at Sullivan's Island.

David McCarty, 29, of Jacksonville, Florida, is facing two charges of leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury, one count of third-degree criminal domestic violence, one count of littering on highways and one count of open container, according to jail records.

Police and fire departments responded to a 911 call Friday night at approximately 11:17 p.m. near Station 18.5 Street, according to Sullivan's Island Town Administrator Andy Benke. Two people were relaxing on the beach when they were struck, he said.

The victims were transported to MUSC.

MUSC spokesman Tony Ciuffo said Monday the woman was in good condition, the man who was injured is in critical condition.

An affidavit states McCarty unlawfully drove on the beach, striking and running over the victims. Officers found parts of the vehicle left on the beach and tracks going through the area where the victims had been lying, the affidavit states.

Officers later responded to a domestic violence call in the 2500 block of Middle Street where they found a vehicle with damage that matched the parts found at the hit and run on the beach, investigators say.

When police asked McCarty about driving on the beach, he said he thought he had run over driftwood, the affidavit states.

A judge set bond Monday at $75,000 for each of the two counts of leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury; set bond at $5,237 for the domestic violence charge, and set bond at $1,040 each for the littering and open container charges, according to jail records.

According to arrest warrants, McCarty is not allowed to the leave the state, per his bond restrictions.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.