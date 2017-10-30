Gamecocks set kickoff time against Gators

The South Carolina Gamecocks will host the Florida Gators in a noon kick on Saturday, November 11, the Southeastern Conference office announced today. The SEC Eastern Division showdown will be televised nationally on CBS.

Florida leads the all-time series by a 26-8-3 count, including an 11-6-1 advantage in Columbia. The Gators have won the last two meetings, but Carolina has won four of the last seven contests after winning just four of the first 30 meetings between the two schools.

South Carolina (6-2, 4-2 SEC) will travel to Athens to play second-ranked Georgia (8-0, 5-0 SEC) on Saturday, November 4, while Florida (3-4, 3-3 SEC) will travel to Missouri (3-5, 0-4 SEC).



