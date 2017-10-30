Candidates enter final stretch of Georgetown mayoral race

Next Tuesday, Nov. 7, the future of Georgetown’s political leadership will be decided when voters will choose a new mayor.

Voters will select from either City Council Member Brendon Barber or County Council Member Ron Charlton. Both Barber and Charlton are focused on improving the infrastructure of the city.

“We have to go back and look at our electrical grid, which needs updating, we need to look at our water utility system, of course, our roads and bridges here in the city of Georgetown,” Barber said.

“It’s old and it needs to be replaced. We’re going to have to set up a committee on how we’re going to address that problem because we’ve got water lines that are breaking, we’ve got sewer lines that are breaking,” Charlton said.

Charlton says that committee is just one example of how he plans to bring people’s voices into city government.

Barber wants to form a similar group called the Mayor Advisory Board. He’s also interested in developing the city’s waterfront.

“There’s a unique opportunity on this waterfront… to start here in the core district and create a waterfront that’s unique to the entire grand strand and Lowcountry,” Barber said.

Development is also a critical part of Charlton’s campaign. He wants to see growth in the Maryville area of the city. He also wants to tackle the issue of parking downtown.

“We have downtown businesses that could do more business. But today I went down to lunch with somebody, and we couldn’t find a place to park,” Carlton said.

Barber said his experience in the city makes him most qualified for the job.

“I know every department head, I know every employee,” Barber said. “When citizens come to me with a problem, I know exactly who to call.”

But Charlton believes he also has valuable experience from working for the county.

“A lot of the same problems we had back then in the county I see here in the city,” Carlton said.

Both candidates hope regardless of who people choose, they take the opportunity to vote.

