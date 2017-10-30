United Steelworkers official: Weeks away from mill re-opening

The old steel mill opened in 1969, running 47 years before closing its doors in the summer of 2015. (Source: Live 5)

Officials with the United Steelworkers in Georgetown said that they believe they are weeks away from seeing the steel mill open again.

However, officials said they couldn't disclose any details because of confidentiality agreements.

A London-based company, Liberty House Group, has been in negotiations with the site owners, ArcelorMittal, about purchasing the site.

Union officials came to a labor agreement with Liberty House Group in September.

During Monday's announcement, the Steelworkers union also endorsed the Georgetown City candidates in favor of reopening the mill.

That includes current councilman and mayor candidate Brendon Barber.

The current owners of the mill say the sale is ongoing and they do not have further comment at this time.

