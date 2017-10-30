Bishop England, Academic Magnet advance to state title games

Bishop England and Academic Magnet will play for a state championship in their respective classes Saturday. Both squads won Lower State titles Monday night.

The Battling Bishops took care of Bluffton in straight sets. Bishop England will look to capture their national record 18th straight state title Saturday against Powdersville.

Academic Magnet faced a much stiffer challenge Monday. The Raptors went to five sets versus Johnsonville before prevailing. They will now battle St. Joseph's Catholic Saturday in the championship match.