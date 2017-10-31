SC State Men’s Basketball Predicted To Finish Seventh In MEAC Preseason Poll

The South Carolina State men’s basketball team was predicted to finish seventh (7th) in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), in a preseason poll recently released by the conference office.

SC State look to rebuild this season, after the departure of All-MEAC performers Eric Eaves, Ed Stephens, and Greg Mortimer. The Bulldogs will also be without starting forward Tashombe Riley who will miss the entire season due to an injury.

“To be picked seventh (7th) when we graduated over 4,000 points from our program along with the loss of Riley to season ending injury, shows a level of respect in a weird kind of way, “said head coach Murray Garvin.”



“I really love the attitude of our guys right now and our preseason practices has allowed us to create an identity for our team that our fan base will enjoy watching,” stated Garvin. “ This year's motto is "All of Us" because that is exactly what it will take for us to have a successful season and get back to the winning circle on championship day at the MEAC Tournament.”

The Bulldogs return seven letter winners and welcome six newcomers to the squad this season.

South Carolina State, had one first place vote, and were selected behind Morgan State, Norfolk State, North Carolina Central, Hampton, Savannah State, UMES.



Morgan State had 13 first place votes followed by Norfolk State (6), North Carolina Central (3), Hampton (2) and Savannah State (1).



Howard was picked to finish eighth (8th), followed by Bethune-Cookman, Delaware State, Florida A&M, Coppin State, and North Carolina A&T to round out the poll.

SC State opens their season on November 10th on the road in Madison, WI against the University of Wisconsin in a 6 p.m. tipoff.

The 2017-18 season begins on Friday, Nov. 10 while the 2018 MEAC Basketball Tournament will be held March 5-10 at the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Va.