Lowcountry celebrates Halloween with trick-or-treating events

Halloween has arrived in the Lowcountry and multiple locations will have trick-or-treating available on Tuesday.

Tanger Factory Outlets has more than 40 stores open for trick-or-treating from 5 p.m. to 7.p.m. The event is open to children 12 and under, who must be accompanied by an adult. Other festivities include rock painting stations and games.

If a store is participating, it will be indicated by a decal on the door. More information can be found here.

Trick-or-treating will also be available at the North Charleston Coliseum & PAC from 10 p.m. to 12 p.m. The first 500 kids to arrive receive a free ticket voucher to Shopkins Live!

