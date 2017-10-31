How trick-or-treaters, pets can stay safe on Halloween

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is investigating after human remains were found on Johns Island.More >>
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is investigating after human remains were found on Johns Island.More >>
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is working the scene of a reported shooting.More >>
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is working the scene of a reported shooting.More >>
State health experts released new data which shows no change in the death rate of babies in our state compared to the previous year.More >>
State health experts released new data which shows no change in the death rate of babies in our state compared to the previous year.More >>
Hospitals in the Lowcountry are working around supply issues caused by the ongoing hurricane recovery problems in Puerto Rico.More >>
Hospitals in the Lowcountry are working around supply issues caused by the ongoing hurricane recovery problems in Puerto Rico.More >>
A Mount Pleasant man has been arrested and charged with kidnapping, possession of a knife during a violent crime and criminal domestic violence of a highly aggravated nature.More >>
A Mount Pleasant man has been arrested and charged with kidnapping, possession of a knife during a violent crime and criminal domestic violence of a highly aggravated nature.More >>