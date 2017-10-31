Deputies trying to identify gunman, motive in deadly Sangaree shooting

Deputies responded to the scene shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday. (Source: Live 5)

Nearly two dozen bullet holes were spotted at the scene. (Source: Live 5)

Berkeley County deputies are working to determine who gunned down a man in the Sangaree neighborhood of Berkeley County Tuesday morning and why.

Investigators have been questioning two people who were taken into custody shortly after the man was found shot to death inside a home in the 600 block of Beauregard Road in the Spring Lake Village neighborhood.

"We have numerous individuals that we've detained that are potential persons of interest in this situation here," Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said. "This is very fluid, we’ve got crime scene that’s just getting on the scene and going through the scene and try to piece together what happened."

Lewis said investigators are looking at two suspects they believe were involved, but said there were several other people they have detained for questioning as a result of phone calls and information deputies received. Deputies said they were also reviewing video from neighbors.

By the late afternoon, when investigators cleared the scene, nearly two dozen bullet holes could be seen outside the home.

So far, no one has been charged in the killing.

"We don’t believe there is a suspect on the loose," Lewis said. "We have several individuals that we’ve detained at the sheriff’s office that we're questioning."

Lewis said that the incident does not appear to be a random crime, and are interviewing multiple witnesses and people of interest.

Neighbors awoke to gunfire

People who live on Beauregard Road say they were awakened by gunfire and soon saw crime scene tape blocking off a portion of the street.

“Seven o’clock in the morning, you hear, 'Boom, boom, boom, boom, boom,'" neighbor Elkin Ortiz said. "I got out of bed. I said what the heck’s going on, that’s very close.”

“It sounded like a jackhammer," neighbor Melissa Wilson said of the gunfire. "It went on for a good 40 seconds because I was startled, I’m like, 'What is that?'”

“I was getting up, getting my daughter ready for school and just heard eight, nine loud gunshots, heard a car screaming away, peeked out the window, saw it roll through the four-way stop,” neighbor Adam Hall said.

Lewis said the investigation indicates the victim was shot outside the home but managed to make it inside after he was wounded.

”I talked to the lady across the street and she actually saw the firing, the sparks coming out of the gun, started to run in her house and saw a truck pull off," Wilson said. "So she tried to get a description of an older model truck, she said.”

Deputies received a call about the shooting at 7:01 a.m., Lewis said. When deputies arrived, they found numerous shell casings in the road. During a protective sweep of the home, they found the victim dead at the scene, he said.

Deputies responded to home multiple times this year

Lewis says his deputies are very familiar with the house where the shooting happened.

He said deputies have responded to the home 15 times this year for numerous complaints about drugs.

"We've made several arrests from this residence as it relates to drug activity," he said.

Authorities say Tuesday's shooting marks the fifth homicide in the unincorporated areas of Berkeley County this year.

"The other 4 have all been cleared by arrest," Lewis said. "The incident location has been the scene of at least 15 calls for service in 2017."

Investigators say they believe it was not a random shooting, but have not yet released a motive.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Lewis said they hope to release more information about the shooting Wednesday.

Anyone who has information that may be helpful in this investigation is asked to call the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office at 843-719-4465.

