Sheriff: 2 in custody after deadly shooting in Sangaree

Two people are in custody following a deadly shooting in the Sangaree neighborhood of Berkeley County.

Sheriff Duane Lewis said the investigation indicates the victim was shot outside a home in the 600 block of Beauregard Road in the Spring Lake Village neighborhood. The victim managed to make it inside the home after the shooting, Lewis said.

"We have numerous individuals that we've detained that are potential persons of interest in this situation here," Lewis said. "This is very fluid, we’ve got crime scene that’s just getting on the scene and going through the scene and try to piece together what happened."

Lewis said investigators are looking at two suspects they believe were involved, but said there were several other people they have detained for questioning as a result of phone calls and information deputies received.

"We don’t believe there is a suspect on the loose," Lewis said. "We have several individuals that we’ve detained at the sheriff’s office that we're questioning."

Deputies say they are reviewing video from neighbors.

Deputies received a call about the shooting at 7:01 a.m., Lewis said.

When deputies arrived, they found numerous shell casings in the road. During a protective sweep of the home, they found the victim dead at the scene, he said.

Lewis said deputies have responded to the home 15 times this year for numerous complaints about drugs.

"We've made several arrests from this residence as it relates to drug activity," he said.

Neighbors were seen gathering outside as police processed the scene. A portion of the street was blocked off with crime scene tape.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Authorities are still on the scene and working to determine a motive in the killing.

