Gov. McMaster issues statement on departure of SCANA executives

Gov. Henry McMaster released a statement Tuesday in response to two high-level SCANA executives announcing their retirement following the failure of the VC Summer Nuclear Project.

The statement from SCANA states Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Marsh will retire as Chief Executive Officer of SCANA and SCE&G. Stephen Byrne will retire as senior vice president of SCANA and Chief Operating Officer and President of Power Generation and Transmission for SCE&G.

McMaster's statement following that announcement read:

"While this decision indicates that SCANA is beginning to fully understand the devastating consequences of abandoning the VC Summer project, any effort to regain the public's trust starts with no longer charging ratepayers for this failed project, and refunding them the money they've already paid for it."

SCANA's announcement about the leadership changes was released Tuesday morning.

“It has been an honor to serve as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SCANA for the past six years, and to have worked for the company since 1984," Marsh said in the statement.

SCANA says Jimmy Addison will become the company's new CEO.

"The ranks of SCANA and its subsidiaries are filled with dedicated employees and they will be in good hands under the leadership of Maybank Hagood as Chairman and Jimmy Addison as CEO," Marsh said in the statement.

SCANA said Keller Kissam will become the new president and chief operating officer of SCE&G. Iris Griffith will become the chief financial officer.

The leadership changes come as state lawmakers continue to dig into the failure of the two nuclear reactors in Fairfield County.

It’s been three months since construction on two nuclear reactors at the V.C. Summer site in Fairfield County was abandoned. However, lawmakers say electric customers have still been paying for the failed project in that time to a tune of some $100 million.

During a hearing on Monday, lawmakers appeared to be coming together around plans for legislative action.

You can read the full statement from SCANA here:

