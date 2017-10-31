Drugs, gun seized following complaints of illegal activity in North Charleston

North Charleston police have seized drugs and a gun Monday after receiving complaints of illegal activity.

While police were patrolling hotels in the Northside Drive area for prostitution and narcotics activities, members of the Special Assignment Team made contact with a man and a woman in the parking lot of the Econo Lodge.

When they approached the car, officers reportedly saw a methamphetamine pipe sitting in the back seat in plain view.

When both people were asked to exit the car, the driver pushed away from officers and tried to run away.

Officers caught the suspect and he was taken into custody.

Once in custody, the suspect told officers there was a gun in between the driver's seat and the center console. He also said he had methamphetamine and there was a 'good bit' of it in the center console.

Officers found a Smith and Wesson 9mm semi-automatic firearm fully loaded with 17 rounds in the car. Officers also searched the woman suspect and found 14 grams of methamphetamine tucked inside her undergarment.

Corey Thompkins was charged with Unlawful Carry of a Firearm, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime and Possession of Schedule IV Narcotics.

Jade Johnson was charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine.

