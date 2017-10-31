CCSO: Extended armed robbery ends 10 miles from original crime scene

A man armed with a knife in Colleton County took guns and ammunition from a house, then forced the victim to drive their jeep 10 miles. He left the victim stranded on the side of the road after the robbery according to a report from the Colleton County Sheriff's Office.

The victim stated in the incident report that a man knocked on the door to his house around 4 p.m. Sunday and asked for a bottle of juice. He then asked if the victim could drive him to Walterboro. When the victim confirmed that he could give the suspect a ride, the suspect brandished a knife.

He forced his way in and took three rifles and a shotgun as well as three boxes of ammunition from the victim's residence according to the CCSO report.

When the suspect asked for any cash, the victim retrieved $1,300 from their freezer and gave it to the man. The suspect proceeded to force the victim into their jeep and made him drive to Walterboro.

Roughly 10 miles into the trip, the suspect forced the victim out of the jeep, took his cell phone, and proceeded to drive off according to the report. A passerby helped the victim call for help.

The suspect is described as a white male between 5-foot-11 and 6-foot-1 and weighs between 175 and 200 pounds. He also has brown hair, a mustache and a beard according to the report. The Colleton County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the incident.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.