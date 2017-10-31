Deputies investigating skeletal remains found by children on Johns Island

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is investigating after human remains were found on Johns Island.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Charleston County Deputies responded to the 1070 block of Main Road to investigate a report of human remains found deep in the woods behind a house, Maj. Eric Watson said.

A young girl and her friends told investigators they found the remains in an area the kids have played in for years.

When deputies arrived, authorities reported finding skeletal remains. There were reportedly no immediate signs of trauma.

The father of one of the children said he has been thankful to the sheriff's office for the help they have offered the children, including free counseling to help the children deal with the discovery.

The remains were collected by the Charleston County Coroner's Office who will also determine the cause of death and the identification of the victim.

