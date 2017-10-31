Deputies investigating skeletal remains found by children on Johns Island

The remains were found deep in the woods behind a Johns Island home. (Source: Live 5)

Charleston County investigators are working to identify human remains found in woods on Johns Island Sunday afternoon.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Charleston County Deputies responded to the 1070 block of Main Road to investigate a report of human remains found deep in the woods behind a house, Maj. Eric Watson said.

A young girl and her friends told investigators they found the remains in an area the kids have played in for years. The father of one of the children said Sunday started like any other day until the discovery changed the family's life.

“We’d had a fantastic day. We’d gone to church and we came home and the kids wanted to ride their 4-wheelers in the woods,” Randall Horres said.

But the family's innocent adventure turned into a Halloween horror.

“What they saw was horrific," he said. "No adult or child should ever have to see that. What they saw was awful.”

Horres said what the discovery was something that could have come right out of a movie.

“They stopped to climb a tree and they came upon a decomposed body,” he said. “I woke up at 4 o’clock in the morning and I had that vision in my head. I couldn’t go back to sleep.”

He says his daughter was even more traumatized and wants to move out of the house the family has called home for 20 years. But Horres says the sheriff's office is helping her recover with free counseling.

“They’ve been fabulous. They’ve been here, they’ve supported us, they’ve sent two different counselors and therapists to deal with my daughter,” he said. “I think we’ll get past this and it’ll make us stronger, but you can’t un-see what we saw.”

Horres knows it may take a little work, but he said his daughter has managed to find a bright side in the dark situation.

“My daughter did say as awful as this is, there’s a family out there that’s missing a son or a husband or a father and they’re going to get closure in this now,” he said.

Investigators say there were no obvious signs of trauma.

The remains were collected by the Charleston County Coroner's Office who will also determine the cause of death and the identification of the victim.

