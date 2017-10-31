Mount Pleasant man arrested, charged with kidnapping

A Mount Pleasant man has been arrested and charged with kidnapping, possession of a knife during a violent crime and criminal domestic violence of a highly aggravated nature.

Authorities responded to the 1200 block of Ben Sawyer Blvd. on Oct. 13 in reference to a motor vehicle theft.

The victim told authorities she was with James, Goulah, her boyfriend, and he was going to turn himself in on a bench warrant the next day.

According to an incident report, the victim quoted Goulah saying "do as I say or I will kill your kids" and threaten he was going to "put the knife in his neck" while driving.

Goulah reportedly asked the victim to ride to the store to pick up a pack of cigarettes and Goulah began to change his mind about turning himself in. He then reportedly began to wave a knife in her direction and making verbal threats.

He reportedly took $40,000 in jewelry from the victim along with a $200 Macbook and her passport.

The victim said she exited the car on her own free will on Chuck Dawley Blvd because she was in fear for her safety as well as her children, of which Goulah is their father.

Goulah is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center on a $40,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.