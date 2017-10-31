Authorities release detailed sketch of person of interest in sexual assault

The College of Charleston, SLED and Crime Stoppers released a detailed sketch of the man they are searching for in connection with a sexual assault in a CofC residence hall.

The person of interest was described as a white male, college age, 5’8”-5’ 10”, medium build with dark brown hair, CofC Police Chief Robert Reese said.

A substantial reward is available for any information leading to the identification of a suspect, he said.

This person of interest was last seen Friday between the hours of midnight and 2:15 a.m., in a residence hall on St. Philip Street, north of Calhoun Street, Reese said.

Investigators say a student was in her room at the residence hall at approximately 2 a.m. when she heard a knock on her door. She opened the door and the man forced his way in and sexually assaulted her, according to a post from the campus police department's Facebook page.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division confirmed Friday it is investigating the reported sexual assault.

An email sent to the campus states the college has increased its on-campus security presence in and around residence halls and said Charleston Police and CofC Public Safety officers are "aggressively working to identify and apprehend a suspect."

Anyone who recognizes the man in the sketch is asked to call SLED Special Agent Virginia Fowler at 803-608-7435 or the College’s Department of Public Safety at 843-953-4998, or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

