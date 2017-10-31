Authorities: Deli worker throws manager to the ground, threatens to kill her over pay stub

An employee at a deli shop in Mount Pleasant is behind bars after police say he threw his manager to the ground and threatened to kill her over a pay stub.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department arrested 50-year-old Julius Washington on Monday and charged him with attempted murder and strong armed robbery.

Washington's arrest stems from an incident on Saturday when officers responded to McAlister’s Deli on Longpoint Road in reference to an assault.

Officers found the victim hiding in the restroom. Police say the victim had injuries to her face, neck, mouth and right arm.

According to police, the incident started when Washington stayed after his shift to get a pay stub.

"When the manager told him that she did not have it, Julius Washington assaulted the victim and threw her to the ground while threatening to kill her," MPPD officials said.

The victim said Washington and she entered her office after inquiring about his paycheck.

A report states when the victim told Washington that she did not have the paycheck, Washington grabbed the victim's neck and "slammed her to the ground."

According to the victim, Washington told her repeatedly to be quiet, and then put his fingers down her throat and tried to stuff a white dish towel into her mouth.

The victim said when she tried to scream for help, Washington said,"Be quiet or I'll have to hurt you for real."

Police say Washington then put the victim on the floor and placed his boot on her neck.

When another employee knocked on the door, Washington said,"We're almost done."

The victim said Washington then told her,"If you tell anyone I'll kill you."

Police say the suspect then took money from the safe before leaving the scene.

"The victim was transported to a local hospital and has since been released," police say.

