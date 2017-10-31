Deputies: Man wanted in Walterboro armed robbery, kidnapping captured in Virginia

A man wanted for robbing and kidnapping a 77-year-old Walterboro man was captured a day later by Virginia State Troopers.

Richard Dean Sexton, 31, is charged by Virginia authorities with possession of a stolen vehicle, assaulting a police officer and attempted escape, according to Colleton County Sheriff's Lt. Tyger Benton.

Sexton will face charges from Colleton County authorities of armed robbery, kidnapping, carjacking first-degree burglary and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime once the Virginia charges are handled and Sexton is extradited to South Carolina, Benton said.

The victim told investigators Sexton came to his door Sunday and asked for a drink. The man gave Sexton a juice and Sexton then asked for a ride, investigators say. When the victim went to get his car keys, he said Sexton grabbed him by the hand, held him at knife point, and forced him to open his safe. The victim said Sexton stole multiple firearms and $1,300 in cash, then forced him to drive him various locations around Walterboro before forcing the man out of the vehicle.

Deputies say they developed Sexton as a suspect based on the victim's description and knowledge of the area and previous offenders.

On Monday, Virginia State Police found the victim's stolen Jeep Liberty abandoned along the side of an interstate. A short time later troopers reported Sexton had been taken into custody approximately four miles away at a truck stop.

It is not clear when Sexton will be returned to South Carolina. Benton said additional charges may be pending.

