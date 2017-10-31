S.C. State ends lockdown after off-campus shooting sends man to hospital

South Carolina State University has given an all-clear after the university went on lockdown amid reports of an off-campus shooting.

Students are safe, according to a statement from SC State sent shortly after 4:30 p.m.

Students had been asked to seek shelter because of a shooting off-campus, SC State's Enrollment Marketing Director James McClinton said.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said investigators learned of the shooting after an acquaintance took the victim to the Regional Medical Center at approximately 2:45 p.m.

Ravenell said initial reports state the victim was suffering a single gunshot wound, but his condition is not known.

The shooting is believed to have taken place at a Buckley Street apartment complex that is adjacent to the SCSU campus, which prompted the lockdown.

Orangeburg County Sheriff's spokesman Richard Walker says investigators are following several leads.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office at 803-534-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

