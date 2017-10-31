Milner to return to Stingrays

The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s Washington Capitals and AHL’s Hershey Bears, have announced multiple transactions Tuesday morning. Goaltender Parker Milner and defenseman Kris Bindulis have been assigned to South Carolina, while defenseman Paul Geiger has been recalled to Hershey and forward Jeremy Morin has been placed on team suspension.



Milner is familiar with the Lowcountry after playing 43 games for the Stingrays during the 2016-17 regular season before starting another 22 during the postseason while on a run to the Kelly Cup Finals. The 27-year-old netminder had a goals against average of 2.72 and a 0.900 save percentage in the regular season before elevating his game in the playoffs with a GAA of 2.30 and a save percentage at 0.919.



The Pittsburgh, Pa. native has suited up in six games for Hershey this month at the start of the season, posting a record of 1-4-1. Milner had a record of 26-14-0 with South Carolina last season while making over 1,000 saves for the second time in his career and tying career highs in wins and games played. The goaltender is in his fifth professional season.



Bindulis, who is in his rookie year after signing an NHL contract with the Capitals in May, has played one game with Hershey this season. Before turning pro, the blueliner recorded 12 points (one goal, 11 assists) in 28 games with Lake Superior State University in 2016-17, ranking third among the team's defensemen in points and assists.



During the 2015-16 season, Bindulis posted 46 points (10 goals, 36 assists) in 57 games with the North American Hockey League's Aston Rebels while serving as team captain.



Geiger had suited up for all four of South Carolina’s games this season after being assigned by Hershey earlier in the month, scoring a power play goal and an assist as well as a +2 rating. The 25-year-old defenseman played 49 AHL games with Rochester during 2016-17, his rookie season.



Morin, 26 has left the team to pursue an opportunity in Finland and has been placed on suspension. The forward appeared in two games this season for South Carolina. The Stingrays will retain Morin’s ECHL rights.



South Carolina returns to action on Friday in Greenville against the Swamp Rabbits at 7 p.m. The Stingrays are back at home Sunday to take on the Jacksonville Icemen at 3:05 p.m.



-per South Carolina Stingrays

