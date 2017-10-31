Coastal Carolina to host S.C. State in exhibition game

Fans of the Coastal Carolina men’s basketball team will be able to get an early look at the 2017-18 edition of the Chanticleers.

CCU and South Carolina State will meet in an exhibition game slated for Thursday, Nov. 2 at the HTC Center. The opening tip has been set for 7 p.m.

The Chants are coming off another 20-win season and a runners-up finish in the Collegiate Basketball Invitational post-season tournament.

Returning starters for CCU will be seniors Jaylen Shaw and DeMario Beck.

While admission is free, the CCU Department of Athletics will partner with the Nu Phi Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., to raise funds for United for Puerto Rico by collecting donations during the event as fans enter the arena.

Members of Alpha Phi Alpha will collect donations during the event and will be stationed at entrances to the HTC Center. They will also be circulating in the stands once the game begins.

First Lady of Puerto Rico, Beatriz Rossello’ started the United for Puerto Rico project and is collaborating with the private sector with the purpose of providing aid and support to those affected in Puerto Rico by Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to those victims that were affected by the natural disasters.



-per Coastal Carolina athletics