Safety is an important factor on Halloween

Over the weekend, many families and kids participated in Halloween activities ahead of time – but law enforcement officials say they still expect a good many people to be out on Halloween night as well.

While Halloween can be a fun time of year, officials say it can also be one of the most dangerous days of the year for pedestrians.

According to SafeKids.org, more than twice as many children are killed in pedestrian/vehicle incidents on Halloween between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. as compared to the same hours on other days throughout the year.

With thousands of trick-or-treaters on the roads, plus an extra amount of traffic, Halloween has been named one of the most dangerous holidays of the year.

While you need to be careful walking around neighborhoods – law enforcement personnel also warn you about whose house you’re going to.

Officials will be checking on sex offenders – who are being asked to stay home from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with their lights turned off.

The South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services will, again, have a curfew for offenders under its supervision for a sex offense.



Halloween Rules for sex offenders on Probation, Parole and other forms of community supervision under the jurisdiction of SCDPPPS are as follows:

Curfew: 5:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. statewide on Halloween day (Tuesday).



This applies to all persons under supervision for a sex offense. (Note: This does not apply to all registered sex offenders, many of whom are no longer on probation or parole and therefore not under the jurisdiction of SCDPPPS.)

Curfew will be enforced through agent surveillance techniques in all counties in the state.

Some counties will require offenders to go to a central location.

Sex offenders have been notified there will be no lights or outside their houses; no candy distribution; no participating in Halloween parties or carnivals.

They must stay in their homes and can’t go into the street.

Don’t be overly alarmed. It is perfectly OK to allow your child to trick-or-treat under supervision.

In 2016, PPP deployed 165 personnel on Halloween.

They made a total of 417 sex offender residence checks and another 320 landline phone checks statewide.

A total of 192 offenders were required to go to a central place for curfew in some counties. There were no arrests but four persons were cited for violations of the directives.

You might want to check the State Law Enforcement Division web site for sex offenders in your neighborhood if you are particularly concerned: http://scor.sled.sc.gov/ConditionsOfUse.Aspx.



